Morgan Stanley Cuts Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Price Target to CHF 785

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 800 to CHF 785 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LZAGY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 850 to CHF 900 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lonza Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $592.00.

OTCMKTS LZAGY traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.70. 44,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,210. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.89. Lonza Group has a 12-month low of $56.93 and a 12-month high of $86.31.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

