Morgan Stanley Increases GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $76.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.87.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $69.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.64. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

