Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $599,720.00 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $599,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN traded up $3.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $274.62. 4,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,333. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 61.23 and a beta of 1.17. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.33 and a 52-week high of $350.21.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $462.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 48.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Morningstar by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Morningstar by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

