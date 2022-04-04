Morpheus Labs Reaches One Day Volume of $98,294.00 (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $9.32 million and $98,294.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

Morpheus Labs is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 709,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 473,499,999 coins. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

