MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Price Target Cut to €40.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €50.00 ($54.95) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MorphoSys from €46.00 ($50.55) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.28.

MorphoSys stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.35. 119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,548. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.05. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $24.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOR. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the third quarter worth approximately $2,528,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MorphoSys by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 164,446 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in MorphoSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MorphoSys by 10.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 81,321 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MorphoSys during the third quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

