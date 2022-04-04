MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Up to $7.00

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.00, but opened at $7.37. MorphoSys shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 110 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MorphoSys from €46.00 ($50.55) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.39.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MorphoSys in the third quarter valued at $2,528,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 164,446 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 10.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 81,321 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter worth $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

