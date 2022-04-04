Mountain Boy Minerals (CVE:MTB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (CVE:MTB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 53829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33.
Mountain Boy Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MTB)
