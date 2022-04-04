MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $610.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $533.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE MSCI opened at $516.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $577.24. MSCI has a 1-year low of $428.97 and a 1-year high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MSCI will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth $3,590,000. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in MSCI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

