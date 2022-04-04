M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

MTB traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.00. The stock had a trading volume of 61,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.49.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.90.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

