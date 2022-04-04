M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Raised to $210.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $183.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTB. Barclays lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.90.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB opened at $164.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.91. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.