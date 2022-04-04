Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Hits New 12-Month High at $204.17

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $204.17 and last traded at $201.43, with a volume of 2317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $201.09.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.11 and a 200 day moving average of $182.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.73%.

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $523,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $524,936,000 after acquiring an additional 39,819 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at $2,062,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 815,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,411,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 637,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $127,016,000 after acquiring an additional 38,835 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,582,000 after acquiring an additional 108,737 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Company Profile (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.