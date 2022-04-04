Myriad Hits 24 Hour Volume of $976.00 (XMY)

Myriad (XMY) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, Myriad has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Myriad has a market capitalization of $837,278.35 and approximately $976.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,819,800,000 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

