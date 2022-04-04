Naka Bodhi Token Price Hits $0.0074 on Major Exchanges (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market capitalization of $520,922.95 and $32,656.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00048485 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,482.87 or 0.07503051 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,389.54 or 0.99935660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00046455 BTC.

About Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

