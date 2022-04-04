Name Change Token (NCT) Trading Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days

Name Change Token (NCT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. Name Change Token has a total market capitalization of $784,886.99 and $11.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Change Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Name Change Token Profile

Name Change Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 55,462,355 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

