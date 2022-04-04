Nash Market Cap Tops $14.45 Million (NEX)

Nash (NEX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, Nash has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nash has a market cap of $14.45 million and approximately $202,857.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00048631 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,492.73 or 0.07544066 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,110.97 or 0.99596698 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00046658 BTC.

About Nash

Nash was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Nash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nash using one of the exchanges listed above.

