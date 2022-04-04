Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.36.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Natera alerts:

NTRA stock opened at $42.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.15. Natera has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $129.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Natera will post -6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $412,636.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $37,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,879 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 395.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 343,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after purchasing an additional 274,205 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the third quarter valued at $3,900,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 44.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter.

Natera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.