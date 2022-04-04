National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 109.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Autodesk by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,655 shares of company stock worth $1,596,940. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $213.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.53 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.29 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.13 and a 200-day moving average of $262.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

