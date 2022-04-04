National Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $90,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after buying an additional 703,525 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,562,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,145,000 after buying an additional 157,838 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 19.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

NYSE VLO opened at $101.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $103.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.77. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

