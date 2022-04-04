National Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,400 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,211,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,794,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,082,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,799 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 70,277 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,592,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,278,000 after acquiring an additional 166,677 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 39,867 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $1,556,806.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $5,110,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,089 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,936 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $39.36 on Monday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $47.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $543.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.50 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

