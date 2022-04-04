National Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,736,000 after acquiring an additional 55,658 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1,310.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WHR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.83.

NYSE WHR opened at $172.44 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $169.25 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

