National Bank Financial Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$26.79 million during the quarter.
