National Bank Financial Lowers LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Price Target to C$26.00

LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on LifeWorks from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on LifeWorks from C$38.00 to C$36.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LifeWorks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

Shares of LifeWorks stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.16. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81. LifeWorks has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $28.16.

LifeWorks Inc provides digital and in-person solutions for wellbeing of individuals in Canada and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Health Solutions, Health and Productivity Solutions, Administrative Solutions, and Retirement and Financial Solutions. The Integrated Health Solutions offers LifeWorks, a cloud-based platform that provides a range of care services for mental, physical, social, and financial wellbeing.

