National Bankshares Cuts Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Price Target to C$1.75

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

IVQ.U traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$1.33. 8,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,633. The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.79 million and a P/E ratio of -4.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.48. Invesque has a 1-year low of C$1.26 and a 1-year high of C$3.50.

Get Invesque alerts:

In related news, Director Scott White sold 46,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total value of C$107,431.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 366,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$847,074.69.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.