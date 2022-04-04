National Grid plc (LON:NG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,058.83 ($13.87).

A number of analysts recently commented on NG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of National Grid to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,040 ($13.62) to GBX 1,100 ($14.41) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In related news, insider Ian Livingston bought 1,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,067 ($13.98) per share, for a total transaction of £19,611.46 ($25,689.63). Insiders bought 1,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,534 over the last 90 days.

LON NG opened at GBX 1,163 ($15.23) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,106.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,030.64. National Grid has a 12 month low of GBX 863.36 ($11.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,179.60 ($15.45). The company has a market capitalization of £42.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.43.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

