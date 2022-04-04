National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Stock Holdings Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 555.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,690 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of National Instruments worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in National Instruments by 219.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 21,594 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $836,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 330,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 164,797 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $57,788.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $135,587.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,582 shares of company stock worth $385,142 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $41.29 on Monday. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $46.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.02.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 169.70%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

