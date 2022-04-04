Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.56

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.56 and last traded at $44.56, with a volume of 49245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.98.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natural Resource Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 43.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

