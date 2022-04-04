Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Shares Down 4.4%

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.94 and last traded at $25.95. Approximately 6,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 144,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natus Medical in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62. The stock has a market cap of $889.10 million, a P/E ratio of 71.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Natus Medical ( NASDAQ:NTUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 6.8% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 197,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $6,583,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,558,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,625,000 after acquiring an additional 126,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

