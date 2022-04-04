Nautilus Marine Services (LON:NAUT) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Nautilus Marine Services PLC (LON:NAUT – Get Rating) were up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.79 ($0.01). Approximately 388,002 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 187,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of £416,894.46 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03.
Nautilus Marine Services Company Profile (LON:NAUT)
