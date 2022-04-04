Navcoin (NAV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $358,825.00

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $14.91 million and approximately $358,825.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000440 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001282 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003518 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009729 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007676 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,199,464 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.