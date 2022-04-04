nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target Cut to $55.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Shares of NCNO opened at $46.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -91.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.65. nCino has a 1-year low of $37.65 and a 1-year high of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

