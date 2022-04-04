Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
NDBKY opened at $16.23 on Monday. Nedbank Group has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.28.
