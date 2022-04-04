Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRDGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FSRD opened at $1.38 on Monday. Fast Radius has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

About Fast Radius (Get Rating)

Fast RFast Radiusadius Inc offers manufacturing solutions including application discovery, product design and testing, production-grade manufacturing and global fulfillment. The company offers additive thermoplastic, elastomeric and metal manufacturing services. Fast RFast Radiusadius Inc is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Fast Radius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Radius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.