Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.38 Million

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

Brokerages expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTRGet Rating) to announce sales of $23.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.60 million and the lowest is $21.29 million. Nektar Therapeutics reported sales of $23.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year sales of $125.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $188.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $244.76 million, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $852.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKTR. Cowen downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $5.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.31. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $136,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $23,878,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,671,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827,559 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $13,329,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 71,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 46,390 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.