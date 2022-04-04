Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.38 Million

Brokerages expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $23.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.60 million and the lowest is $21.29 million. Nektar Therapeutics reported sales of $23.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year sales of $125.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $188.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $244.76 million, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $852.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKTR. Cowen downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $5.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.31. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $136,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $23,878,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,671,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827,559 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $13,329,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 71,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 46,390 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.