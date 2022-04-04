NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NeoGames in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lee expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NeoGames’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 million. NeoGames had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 14.50%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NGMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NeoGames from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:NGMS opened at $15.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.59 and a beta of 2.83. NeoGames has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $73.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hound Partners LLC lifted its stake in NeoGames by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 747,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,762,000 after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 718,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,971,000 after buying an additional 45,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after buying an additional 246,842 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 606,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after buying an additional 349,648 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 81.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 569,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,928,000 after buying an additional 256,132 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

