Nervos Network Market Capitalization Reaches $403.74 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $403.74 million and approximately $8.48 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,513.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,509.91 or 0.07546032 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.96 or 0.00268650 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.68 or 0.00803373 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00099775 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013005 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.02 or 0.00481627 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.95 or 0.00373971 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,210,820,766 coins and its circulating supply is 30,370,722,152 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.