Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.63. 25,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,850. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $13.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $833,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 14.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

