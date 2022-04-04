Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NBXG traded up 0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching 14.24. 233,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,135. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 14.01. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 52-week low of 11.58 and a 52-week high of 20.76.

Get Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 221,837 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.