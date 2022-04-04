Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given New $126.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.61.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $1.91 on Monday, hitting $97.48. 746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,784. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.87. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $108.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.69). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 3,310 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $267,414.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,116,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,913 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,239. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

