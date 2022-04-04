Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.57 Million

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

