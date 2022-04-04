New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target Raised to $68.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NFE. TheStreet raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $44.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.47 and a beta of 1.60.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $648.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.92 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $17,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,750,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 36.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,948,000 after purchasing an additional 91,532 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 127.7% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 210.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 44,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

