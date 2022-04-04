New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Stock Price Down 3.5%

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.40 and last traded at $45.52. 3,748 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 556,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NJR. Mizuho downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.46.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $675.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $31,692,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 458.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,672,000 after acquiring an additional 493,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,715,000 after acquiring an additional 455,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,747,000 after acquiring an additional 320,328 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,538,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,874,000 after acquiring an additional 266,085 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

