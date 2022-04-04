New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 3,423 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heidrick & Struggles International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In other news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $204,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $40.60 on Monday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $795.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.56.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $285.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

