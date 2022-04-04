New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,576 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

HPP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 700.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $240.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.81 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.63%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.