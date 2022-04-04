New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the third quarter valued at $19,914,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 15.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,485,000 after acquiring an additional 82,859 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,901,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,132,000 after acquiring an additional 28,559 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Primerica by 51.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 26,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 87.4% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $139.57 on Monday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.22 and a 1 year high of $179.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.21.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.24). Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Primerica from $175.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Primerica in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Primerica in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.57.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

