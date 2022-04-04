New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.19 Million Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,840 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,142 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 491,854 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,497,000 after buying an additional 116,194 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 52.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 23,188 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John R. Hartmann acquired 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,005.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 33,862 shares of company stock worth $475,490. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BBBY opened at $22.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.53. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $44.51.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BBBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.15.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

