New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.30 Million Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Scholastic worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Scholastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the third quarter worth $216,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the third quarter worth $252,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Scholastic by 27.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Scholastic by 88.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHL stock opened at $40.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.19. Scholastic Co. has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scholastic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

