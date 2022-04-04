New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,808 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Envista were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Envista by 357.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Envista by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Envista by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Envista during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Envista by 12,000.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

NYSE:NVST opened at $48.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.63. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $52.03.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.22 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 5,009 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $238,378.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 10,538 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $544,393.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,488 shares of company stock worth $7,608,414. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

