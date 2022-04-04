New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 3,700 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of S&T Bancorp worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 6.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 306,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 14.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after buying an additional 29,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STBA shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

STBA stock opened at $29.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $34.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.05.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $84.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

