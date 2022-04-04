New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 5,390 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WWE. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,928,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 18.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,817,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,258,000 after buying an additional 282,695 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 83.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 20,507 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $62.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.80. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 22.54%.

In related news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $589,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WWE. TheStreet cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.60.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

