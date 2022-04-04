New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases Shares of 74,289 Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Avid Bioservices at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 348.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Bioservices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $21.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.70 and a beta of 2.20. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $34.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.30.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 27.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $142,338.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $43,487.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,147 shares of company stock valued at $503,691 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

